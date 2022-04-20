CM Suspends 13 Officials In Embezzlement Case

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday suspended three senior treasurers and 10 tehsildar-level officials in an embezzlement case, and ordered an inquiry against them, a government spokesman said.

The case is related to the Badaun treasury and they face a departmental inquiry for not complying with provisions of the stamp manual and laxity in work, he said. Three senior treasurers posted at the treasury were suspended for embezzlement of Rs 5 crore. In the same case, 10 officials of tehsildar level were also suspended, the spokesman said.

They all face departmental inquiry, he said.

Taking up a complaint against an insurance company for allegedly denying claims made by beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Sarvahit Kisan Bima Yojana, the chief minister has ordered an inquiry against the firm, the spokesman said. The chief minister has also ordered the release of Rs 174.97 crore for construction of an access road and for projects to protect the Ganga river''s stretch between Alipur Barwara and Sahaswan, he said. PTI