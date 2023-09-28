CM Sukhu invites Himachali diaspora in UAE to invest in state's green sector

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu invited the Himachali diaspora in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to invest in various green sectors including Tourism, Green Hydrogen, Food Processing, Information and Technology, and Solar power.

During a virtual interaction with the Himachalis residing in the UAE from Shimla on Thursday, the Chief Minister emphasized the crucial role that the Himachali Diaspora plays in the state's progress and assured them of government support for their investment in these sectors.

Terming the Himachali community in the UAE as "ambassadors of the State's rich culture", CM Sukhu said that the Himachal Pradesh is their home and they can always reach out for help if they encounter any difficulty.

"Development of tourism sector is among the priority of the government, with Kangra district set to be developed as 'Tourism Capital of the State'. For this purpose, infrastructure upgrades are already underway, including expansion of Kangra Airport, establishment of heliports in every district and improving road connectivity," he added.

CM Sukhu said that the State Government is committed to make Himachal self-reliant in the next four years and one of the country's most prosperous states in the next 10 years.

He added that the education and healthcare sectors are also undergoing transformation, with the introduction of robotic surgery in medical colleges and the opening of Rajiv Gandhi Day-Boarding Schools in each of the 68 assembly segments in a phased manner.

"Additionally, the government is providing 50 percent subsidy for setting up solar power projects and for the purchase of e-Buses, e-Trucks and e-Taxis to create employment opportunities for youth", he said.

In a heartwarming display of solidarity with the people of the state, the Himachali community in the UAE, in collaboration with Team Ek Prayas, presented a cheque of Rs 11 lakh to the Chief Minister towards Aapda Rahat Kosh-2023, which is being utilized for aiding disaster relief efforts across the state.

The CM expressed gratitude for the significant contribution. The Himachali Diaspora also lauded the efforts of CM Sukhu for undertaking the rescue and rehabilitation operations on war footing during the recent rain-led disaster, thereby bringing normalcy in the State at the earliest.

They said that this shows his acumen for tackling the difficult situations with dedication and in an effective manner.

CM Sukhu also accepted an invitation from Himachalis in the UAE to visit Dubai in the near future.

Chief Minister's Principal Advisor (Media) Naresh Chauhan, representative of Non Resident Indians in UAE Munish Gupta and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion amongst others.

—ANI