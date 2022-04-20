CM Skips Visit After LS Bypoll Drubbing

Gonda: After BJPs defeat in Lok Sabha by-elections in Uttar Pradeshs Gorakhpur and Phulpur constituencies, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today cancelled his scheduled visit here because of "unavoidable reasons" and sent his deputy Dinesh Sharma in his place.

Adityanath was scheduled to take part in the ongoing All India Lok Kala Sangam at Deendayal Shodh Sansthan today.

The organisers of the programme said that the chief ministers visit has been put off due to unavoidable reasons.

Meanwhile, on BJPs loss in the bye-elections, the deputy chief minister said, "Victory and defeat are part of politics...the party had posted an impressive win in the local body elections prior to this."

He said the state government has taken note of over 10 lakh students dropping out of board examinations and the process has started for appointing 10,000 teachers to ensure students proper attendance in schools from the next academic year. "The Yogi government is committed to bring out qualitative improvement in the education system and has taken steps in this direction," Sharma said, adding that steps will now be taken to effectively check cheating cases in higher education. PTI