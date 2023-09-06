CM Siddaramaiah calls BJP ‘neech’, asks people not to vote for it in the Lok Sabha election

Madhugiri: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday accused the Centre of being anti-poor and pro-capitalist, and he urged his constituents to not give the BJP any of their votes in the next Lok Sabha elections.

Calling the BJP ‘neech’ (despicable), he said the ruling party at the Centre is also anti-humanity, as it denied supply of rice to Karnataka to supply additional five kg rice to each beneficiary under the Anna Bhagya scheme of the state government.

During my first stint as prime minister, I distributed seven kilogrammes of free rice to every household. The previous BJP government cut it down to four and five kilogrammes. Siddaramaiah, in a speech marking the tenth anniversary of the Ksheera Bhagya scheme (under which students of government and aided schools are given milk five days a week), said, "During the assembly election, I promised that we will give an additional five kg more." This event took place in Madhugiri, in the Tumakuru district.—Inputs from Agencies