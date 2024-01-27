CM Shinde Meets Maratha Quota Activist Jarange

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde engages with Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange in Vashi, Navi Mumbai. The discussion follows the government's release of a draft ordinance in response to the Maratha community's reservation demands.

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has a scheduled meeting with Manoj Jarange, an activist advocating for quota rights for the Maratha community. The meeting will take place in Vashi, Navi Mumbai on Saturday. It holds importance as it comes after the state governments release of a draft ordinance addressing the demands raised by Jarange regarding reservation. To discuss this proposed ordinance government officials visited the protest site in Navi Mumbai.



During a speech on Friday Jarange issued a warning that if their demands were not met by Friday night he and his supporters would march into Mumbai on Saturday. Additionally he put forward another demand urging the government to modify its free education policy to include all Marathas until the reservation benefits are extended to the community.



Jarange also requested information about the 37 lakh Kunbi certificates issued by the state government. The Kunbi community, classified as Backward Classes (OBC) has been central, to Jaranges demands as he aims to secure Kunbi certificates for all Marathas.

The activist gained attention in September 2023 when the police forcefully dispersed his hunger strike gathering at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district. In response he started another round of fasting which led the government to engage in discussions with him.



It is worth mentioning that the Maharashtra government had earlier passed a law to ensure reservation for the Maratha community, in government jobs and educational admissions. However this law was invalidated by the Supreme Court in 2021.

