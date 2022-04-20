CM Sanctions Rs 3 Crore For The Revival Of Naini Lake

Nainital: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat today said all efforts will be made to save the Naini Lake, a major tourist attraction that is facing receding water levels.

The state government has already released Rs 3 crore for the conservation of the famous lake and assistance may also be sought from the Centre for the purpose, he said.

A detailed project report (DPR) should be prepared for the lake's conservation in consultation with scientists, the chief minister said.

He asked experts to devise methods to recharge old water bodies that have dried up or are on the verge of drying up.

Rawat also inaugurated an exhibition showcasing various government schemes as part of the 'Modi-Fest' here, to mark the three years of the Narendra Modi government.

He praised the central government, saying that India has emerged internationally as a strong nation under Narendra Modi's leadership. The government aims that by 2022 no person is homeless in the country, Rawat said.

The government plans to provide better road connectivity in the country and is working towards the betterment of farmers, he said.

The distribution of free LPG cylinders under the Ujjwala Yojana is also a big success and two out of five crore BPL families have already benefited from it, Rawat said.