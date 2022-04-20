CM Reviews Progress Of 'Char Dham Yatra', Tehri Mahotsav

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Mr. Trivendra Singh Rawat reviewed the progress of 'Char Dham Yatra', Tehri Lake Mahotsav and other tourism activities at the secretariat, here on Thursday. The Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj was also present on the occasion. All district Magistrate were linked with video conferencing.

Ensure convenience of the Yatris: CM

The Chief Minister directed all the District Magistrates to ensure that the 'Yatris' are given all necessary facilities and their convenience must be ensured. The police administration should show their good behaviour towards them and the district administration should also pay attention to the facilities being provided to the local people besides businessmen and traders. There should be no overcharging in the eateries, shops and the rate lists should be duly displayed.

Cardiologist appointed at Kedarnath

monitor the medical services being provided at Kedarnath and other 'Char Dham' destinations. District Magistrate, Rudraprayag informed that four expert doctors including Cardiologist and Physician have been appointed at Kedarnath. He further informed that 12 doctors and 14 pharmacist have been deployed on the trek route to Kedarnath and the pilgrims are being permitted to proceed only after undergoing a complete health checkup. The trek route from Rambaada to Kedarnath has been widened by six feet and the work of safety railing will be completed soon.

Laser Show a big attraction: DM

District Magistrate Rudaraprayag stated out that there is lot of enthusiasm among the pilgrims for the laser show at Kedarnath Dham. The pilgrims are also curious about the restoration work being done there. The common people are enjoying the 'darshan' of the main temple from the confluence itself.

Keep close watch on the cash availability in ATMs: CM

The Chief Minster has directed all the DM's to keep a close watch on the availability of cash in the ATM's on the Yatra route and the respective districts. He said that if there is any problem in this regard, then the RBI should be informed through the Lead bank officials instantly.

Complete ban on polythene from July: CM

The Chief Minister has directed all officials to completely ban the use of polythene from the month of July to stop the generation of garbage. He said that the general public should be made aware of the problem, so that they support the polyethene ban in the state. He said that traders and stockists should also be motivated so that they extend their cooperation in implementation of polythene ban. After July, the use of polythene will not be permitted in the state. The Chief Minister has directed all DM's to take stringent steps in this direction. He said that in some cities, complete polythene ban was being enforced.

Will make Tehri and ideal international tourist destination: CM

Reviewing the preparation for the forthcoming Tehri Lake Mahotsav from May 25-27, Chief Minister said that we have to make Tehri a tourist destination of International level and the Mahotsav is an important step in this direction. He said that in order to attract the international tourists for the Mahotsav, publicity campaign is also being undertaken at important tourist destinations and Airport.

CM unhappy over shutdown of GMVN Website

The Chief Minister has seriously taken the shutdown of the GMVN Website at the start of Yatra season. He has warned the officials that such incident should not be repeated at any cost and all the services for the Yatris should be monitored on regular basis.

Registration of the Pilgrims through Biometric mobile App

Tourism department has created a mobile App for biometric registration of the pilgrims, which will be launched after complete testing in few days. The pilgrims will be able to register for the Yatra through their smart phone without going to the biometric center. Through this app, a close watch can be kept on the movement and number of pilgrims on each destination. Through this app, important information and warnings can also be given in a speedily manner.

Tourism Secretary informs about various works being done on the Yatra route including construction of Ropeway

Tourism Secretary Dilip Javalkar has informed that 234 temporary toilets have been constructed on the trek route to Kedarnath and 209 sanitary employees have been deployed. For Gaurikund to Kedarnath, the GMVN has arranged 2838 beds and arrangements of 200 tents has been done by private agencies. The registration work is on at eight places. He said that expression of interest for the changed alignment of the Ropeway project from Dehradun to Mussoorie has been released. The techno economic feasibility study by UIPC for the Ropeway project at Kedarnath is going on. The construction work for Surkanda Devi and Purnagiri Ropeway project is going on. The techno economic feasibility study for ropeway at Ranibagh to Nainital is also being done.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh, DIG Garhwal Pushpak Jyoti, Additional Secretary Ashish Shrivastava, Additional Secretary Jyoti Khairwal, DM Tehri Sonika, Media Advisor to Chief Minister Ramesh Bhatt beside others.



