CM Reviews Preparations For The IIIrd International Yoga Day Events

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji has issued instructions for ensuring that the city is clean by June 19, 2017, before the June 21st events on International Yoga Day and that LED bulbs should be immediately installed at public places and roads of the state capital. The Chief Minister was today reviewing the preparations of the mega event at his Shastri Bhawan office. At the meeting, also present was MoS (Independent Charge) of the Ayush Ministry of the Union Government, Mr. Shripad Yashonaik. The Chief Minister warned officers to ensure that all arrangements are in place well in advance at Lucknow and all other venues in districts also where the International Yoga Day will be held.

He said that any laxity with regards to this will not be tolerated and added that such errant officers and employees would be identified and strict action taken against them. Yogi ji also said that there would be a large gathering of people including dignitaries from the country and overseas along with a big media contingent for the event at Ramabai grounds where prime minister Mr Narendra Modi ji will lead the Yoga Day activities. So, it was necessary that all arrangements and cleanliness is in place well in advance. He also directed officers to immediately get all the illegally and shabbily put hoardings removed from the state capital. He also said that a complete rehearsal of the event be conducted at the venue on June 19, 2017 where he "2 himself would also be present. The Chief Minister also asked the participants to do data feedings and provide ID-cards to participants in time.

The Chief Minister also informed that the International Yoga Day events would be held in eleven parks of the city including the Ramabai Ambedkar grounds and called for naming of a nodal officer for each venue who will oversee all arrangements including, public address system, toilets, pure drinking water, cleanliness, health, fire brigades, electricity and security.

He also asked for free to and fro facility for participants from the main venue and said that buses should have security personnel and women constables in buses carrying women. Yogi ji said that the event would be held in the wee hours hence it was necessary that the plying of the participants on buses starts from the night and hence it was necessary for drivers of these vehicles to be watchful and that the fitness of these vehicles is checked in advance. Traffic system and proper power supply before and after the programme also needs to be ensured. He further stated that in-charge ministers will be leading parallel events in districts and MPs, legislators would also be partaking in events in their constituencies. The Chief Minister also stressed on the need of installation of hoardings and proper publicity for making people aware of the International Yoga Day and also Yoga. Besides, cut-outs based on Yoga will also be installed at prominent places.

It was also informed at the meeting that various departments and institutions have made available more than 55,000 forms and that participants are being trained for the Yoga program. All institutions have also been linked on WhatsApp groups. The UPSRTC has been assigned the task of ferrying people to the venues and then transporting them back. Each bus will carry around fifty participants.

The Information Department is establishing an information centre at the main event venue and LED screens for live telecast of the main event will also be put up at 11 selected parks. Doordarshan would be telecasting the event live. Also present at the meeting were mini ster in the state government Mr. Ashutosh Tandon, other senior officers of the union and the state governments.



