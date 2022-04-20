CM Rawat Terms His Thailand Visit A Success

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Mr. Trivendra Singh Rawat has termed his recent visit to Thailand a success. He was talking to media persons at his residence on Thursday. The Chief Minister said that the ministers of Thailand government also cooperated in making the efforts successful. He pointed that more than 300 investors, which was more than expected numbers, took part in the meeting related to investment in food and processing while 102 travel agencies took part in the road show and meetings aimed at exploring the possibilities of investment in the tourism sector in Uttarakhand.

He said that in the main investment related discussion forum more than 1100 business delegates from industrial sector also took part.

The Chief Minister said that people of Thailand showed immense attraction towards Himalayas,which was reflected during his visit and termed his visit as completely successful in achieving it's objectives.

He said that top globally renowned companies, food processing sector major CP group and Minor Group of companies in hotel segment, showed deep interest in investing in Uttarakhand. Many noted names associated with tourism sector also took initiative from their side.

Chief Minister Mr. Trivendra Singh Rawat said that films shown during the forum related with tourism sector were also appreciated by the participants. He said that our main objective was to attract affluent tourists to our hill state and Thailand can play a big partner and medium in this goal, as tourists of that country spend lavishly on tourism visits.

He said that three crore tourists visit us annually while in comparison, in Thailand 4 crore tourists arrive annually. Thailand has just a population of only 7 crores. He said that we are focusing on those tourists which will contribute in strengthening our state economy.

Chief Minister Mr. Trivendra Singh Rawat said that people of Thailand have special attraction towards herbal and Ayurveda. He said that our major focus is on service sector.

He said that soon in an investor meet to be organized here, in which industrialists and investors from Thailand will be invited and due attention will be paid to their suggestions and projects received from them.

Chief Minister Mr. Trivendra Singh Rawat said that such events will help in realizing the aim of bringing investments in food processing tourism, industry, ayush, ayurveda, yoga and other related sectors.

The Chief Minister said that positive initiatives being taken by state government in varied fields to strengthen the economy of the state will surely achieve the desired results.