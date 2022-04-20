CM Rawat Takes Part In Human Chain To Raise Awareness About Ill Effects Of Single-Use Plastic

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday took part in a human chain here to create awareness amongthe people about the ill effects of single-use plastic.

About one lakh people including school and college students, traders and intellectuals participated in the campaign and took a pledge to rid the state of single-use plastic and polythene.

The 50-KM human chain began from Miyanwala and concluded at the clock tower in the heart of city after crossing through Mussoorie diversion, GMS road and Saharanpur road.

Earlier, the chief minister appealed to people to discard single-use plastic and polythene in view of their detrimental effects on environment, human and animal health.

"Apart from its ill effects on human and animal health, single use plastic and polythene also clog the drains which cause water-logging during monsoon. Putting an end to their use is in the larger interest of the society," he said.