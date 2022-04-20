CM Rawat Stresses Upon Need For Public Awareness To Conserve Water

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Mr. Trivendra Singh Rawat has stressed upon the need for public awareness regarding water conservation. He said that to avoid water shortages in future, we have to practise water harvesting and think in the direction of water corpus.

Releasing a booklet on rainwater conservation and ground water recharge brought out by State Planning Commission, Chief Minister Mr. Trivendra Singh Rawat said that water is an invaluable natural resource which should be managed and used in a better way. He said that we have think about continuous flow of our water resources and for this there is need to adopt rain water harvesting.

The Chief Minister said that he has been concerned about water conservation and he had managed the 'Jal Chetna yatra' for water conservation taken out in 2002. He further said that the state government has been making efforts to tackle water shortages. Efforts are on to construct Suryadhar lake, Song and Jamrani dams and provide water to Dehradun and Haldwani cities through gravity which in turn would also help in recharging underground water resources.

The Chief Minister said that we must change our thinking and use rain water conservation techniques to meet our daily water needs. He also stressed upon conserving our natural water resources. He hoped that the booklet would be circulated widely in the rural as well as urban areas helping the people to adopt techniques for rain water conservation on their roof tops, storage and usage. H.P. uniyal, adviser to the State Planning commission gave a presentation on water conservation in Uttarakhand.

Principal Secretary Manisha Panwar and Secretaries namely Bhupinder Kaur Aulakh, Amit Negi, R. Meenakshi Sundram, Radhika Jha, Arvind Singh Hyanki and Dr. Pankaj Pandey were present on the occasion.