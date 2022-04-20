CM Rawat Reviews Developmental Works Of Doiwala Constituency

Dehradun (The Hawk): Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday reviewed the developmental works in the Doiwala Vidhan Sabha constituency. The meeting was attended by public representatives, administration and concerned departments. The CM directed the officials to take special care of quality. He said that no laxity would be tolerated. He instructed the officers and engineers to inspect the works in the field.

He said that it should be ensured that the works are completed on time. The CM also asked the officials to develop the Lachhiwala City Park for giving impetus to tourism. The approval for the motor route should be speeded up. He also asked the concerned departments to work in coordination with each other. The management system should be strengthened for speeding up the works. The CM also instructed the DM Dehradun to hold monthly review meeting. He also asked for speeding up the works under the Jal Jeevan Mission. Survey should be conducted for providing clean drinking water in Dudhli area. The work plan should be made after the survey. He said that a work plan should also be made for running smart classes in the far flung areas. He also reviewed the works being carried out as per the announcements made by the CM and said that most of such works have been completed. The work on the crematorium near the Doiwala Song river bridge is on and reservoirs are being made for conserving water. Navgrah Vatika and green belt are being built in Majri Grant. The work of making reservoir is underway in Balawala and Banswara. The work of construction of lake, parking area is underway. The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary Om Prakash, CM's Technical Advisor Dr Narendra Singh, IT Consultant Ravindra Dutta, Officer on Special Duty Dhirendra Panwar, DM Dehradun Dr Ashish Srivastava, Chief Development Officer Nikita Khandelwal, BJP District President Shamsher Singh Pundir and Karan Bohra.