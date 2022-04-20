CM Rawat Pleads For Re-Start Of Hydro-Electric Projects In Uttarakhand

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Mr. Trivendra Singh Rawat participated in the Chief Ministers' meeting presided over by Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Tuesday. Chief Minister gave a detailed account of the progress of various projects and schemes associated with the state.

In the meeting presided over by Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi, the progress of 'Ayushman Bharat Yojna', the maintenance of cleanliness in rural and urban areas under 'Swattch Bharat Mission', the progress of houses being built in rural and urban areas under 'Prime Minster Awas Yojna', 'Pradhan Mantri Garmeen Sadak Yojna' and 'Deen Dyal Upadhaya Gram Utthan Yojna' were deliberated and special emphasis was laid on the implementation of the various schemes associated with common people.

Chief Minister Mr. Trivendra Singh Rawat in the meeting said that with the completion of ambitious projects like better roads under 'Char Dham' projects, Rishikesh- Karanprayag railway line will have positive effect on the tourism in the state. "There are ample opportunities for leisure, adventure, religious and eco-tourism in the state and with the creation of more employment resources, it will also help stop migration from the hills to the plains. To accelerate it, "13 districts, 13 destinations" are being developed along with an attractive tourism policy in the state. This will help boost tourism and accelerate tourism related project which in turn will help generate self-employment oppurtunities," he said.

Expressing his concern at the power needs of the state, Chief Minister also highlighted the issue of pending hydro-electric projects on rivers other than Bhagirathi and Ganga basin. He expected the start of pending hydro-electric projects in the state. He emphasized that the start of eco-friendly pending hydro-electric projects was necessary in the interest of the state and to make Uttarakhand self –reliant in energy in view of its' tough geographically conditions and limited resources due to excessive forest cover. He further said that the state has been trying to enhance its' power capabilities by having smaller hydro-electric projects. The Chief Minister also informed the meeting about the efforts being made to check the cases of forest fires to conserve the forest wealth of the state.

The Chief Minister also informed the about the progress of the works being done for Kedarnath rebuilding, 'Char Dham' road project, Rishikesh-Karanprayag railway line, Mussoorie- Dehradun, Gaurikund-Kedarnath and Ghagria-Hemkund Ropeway projects, Peyjal, Solid Waste Management, Namame Gange, State Food project, Mudra Yojna, Ujjawala, Ujjawala Plus, Saubhagaya, Smart City, Pradhan Mantri Grameen Sadak Yojna,Health index and health related projects, Beti-Bachao, Beti Padhao, Jan Dhan Yojna, Irrigation and Flood Control, Labour reforms, Tree Plantation, soil Health cards, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Beema Yojna, City Gas Distribution and Mega Food Parks.



