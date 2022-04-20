CM Rawat Participates In Village 'Chaupal'

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Mr. Trivendra Singh Rawat participated in a 'Chaupal' programme under 'Gram Swaraj Abhiyan' at village Dharmuchak near Doiwala on Saturday. He listened to the grievances of the local population and resolved them.

Chief Minister Mr. Trivendra Singh Rawat said that Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi has started this programme in the entire country to make the rural people aware of the various development schemes launched by the government. He said that such programme also gives a feedback to the officers about the difficulties and problems faced by the people. He said that grievances could only be resolved after knowing these problems and talking to the affected people. He called upon the people to meet officials and apprise them about their problems. He further said that it was only through negotiations and talks that problems could be solved and not through demonstrations, dharnas and blocking the roads. He said that information about various welfare schemes could be obtained from the officials.

The Chief Minister said that it was resolve of the state government to uplift the poor people and for that extra efforts are needed. He said that Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi has a dream of providing a home, gas connection, electricity and toilets to each family on the occasion of 75th anniversary of country's independence in 2022. He said that through 'Ayushman Bharat' scheme a target has been fixed to bring ten crore families under insurance cover. The poor can get treatment worth Rs. Five lakh under the scheme.



