CM Rawat Meets Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Dehradun: Chief Minister Mr. Trivendra Singh Rawat met Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways and Water Resources Mr. Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi on Monday. Chief Minister urged the Union Minister for linking the route from Herbertpur to Badkot (National Highway No. 123) and Kotdwar to Srinagar (National Highway No. 119) with the All Weather Road and in accordance with the Char Dham road project. In addition, Chief Minister requested that in wake of the Kumbh Mela to be held in Haridwar in year 2021, approval should be given for the construction of the 4-lane bridge of 2.5 km near Jagjitpur near Kankhal on river Ganga and a 47-km long ring road in Haridwar (approximate cost Rs 1566 crores). He said that in the current fiscal year, financial and administrative approval of 25 proposals of Rs 284.11 crore under Central Road Fund is also required.

Chief Minister told Union Minister that in the 123rd TSC of Central Water Commission, several flood protection schemes for the state have been approved. These included flood protection works of Rs 98 crores on the banks of Suswa River, flood protection works of Rs. 33.95 crores on Jakhan river, flood protection work of Rs. 34.25 crores on Song river and flood protection works of Rs. 46.42 crore of Bindal river. Chief Minister urged the Government of India to immediately give financial approval for the above works.

Chief Minister said that this year record number of pilgrims came to Uttrakhand for Char Dham Yatra. Char Dham Yatra is also the priority of the Government of India. To make the journey safe and easy, work on All Weather Road is progressing fast. Chief Minister apprised the Union Minister that a large number of pilgrims coming from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi, uses 111-km long route from Herbertpur to Badkot (National Highway No. 123) and 137-km long route from Kotdwar to Srinagar (National Highway No. 119). He said that for the facility of the pilgrims, there is need to link both these routes with All Weather Road and in accordance with the Char Dham road project.

Chief Minister informed the Union Minister that, while prioritizing the proposals sent in the past, in the current financial year, 25 proposals of Rs. 284.11 crore under Central Road Fund have been sent by the Uttarakhand government for financial and administrative approval. These include 9 works related to road safety at a cost of Rs. 25 crore and 16 proposals of roads and bridges costing Rs. 258 crores. Union Minister Mr. Nitin Gadkari has assured proper action.