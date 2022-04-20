CM Rawat Lays Foundation Stone For Many Schemes

Didihaat: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Mr. Trivendra Singh Rawat inaugurated and announced 28 beneficiary schemes at a function held at Government Model College, Didihaat, Pithoragarh on Thursday. He inaugurated seven schemes worth Rs 19 crore 65 lakh 42 thousand and laid foundation stone for 21 projects worth Rs 42 crore 65 lakh and 45 thousand.

Chief Minister Mr. Trivendra Singh Rawat distributed loan cheques worth Rs 1 crore 70 lakh to 275 farmers on two percent interest rate under 'Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Sahkaritya Kisan Yojna'. Under Agriculture Mechanization scheme of agriculture department, women and self- help groups were given agriculture tool power weeders on subsidy. The Chief Minister distributed cheques worth Rs 40 lakh 95 thousand to those who are into the business of animal keeping. The CM also distributed cheques/ worth Rs 81 thousand drafts to seven owners of cattle keepers, whose cattle was killed by wild animal under Didihaat forest range area. The CM also flagged off a disaster rescue vehicle, equipped with gadgets, rescue materials during the function.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister, Mr. Trivendra Singh Rawat said that the state government has promised to residents of the state to give priority to education, health and employment, a year ago. The government has done work in all these sectors in its one year tenure. He said that 100 percent achievement was registered in health sector. A total of 1141 doctors were appointed against the target of 1000 doctors in the state and more doctors would be appointed in hospitals in near future. He said that ICU has been established in every district and first unit would be established in Pithoragarh on April, 14. He said that tele-medicine, and tele-radiology facilities have been started in the state. At present, tele-radiology facility is available in 22 hospitals, and tele- medicine facility is available in 36 hospitals across the state.

The Chief Minister said that government has taken education, health and employment on priority and principals have been appointed in the colleges of the state on vacant positions. He said that principal of technical institutes including polytechnic has been given power to fill vacant posts in the colleges. He said Uttarakhand has become first state in the country to improve education in middle and primary schools as NCERT curriculum has been implemented in the state for providing quality education to students and to reduce financial burden on parents. The court has appreciated government's decision. He said government has taken decision in the favour of school children. He said residential schools would be opened for students studying in Class 6 and 12 and one each would be set up in Garhwal and Kumaon division. He said that schools would be established keeping international level in mind, and students from weaker section and meritorious students would be given admission on priority at less fees. He said 2018 has been labelled as 'Employment year' in the state. He said efforts are on to provide employment to youths. He said that steps would be taken to generate employment opportunities in villages, and every 'Nyaya Panchyat' would be developed as growth centre in the state. He said that work is on to establish sanitary napkin units in every district to generate hygiene amongst women. He announced many schemes for Didihaat Vidhan Sabha constituency including sanctioning funds for Didihaat pumping project, construction of mini stadium at Didihaat headquarter, taxi stand at Thal and Didihaat, helipad at Didihaat, funds for repairing Government inter college at Askot, gas godown construction at Devsthal, construction of mini stadium at Jhokkhet under development block Munnakot.

Speaking on the occasion, Uttarakhand Higher Education and Cooperative Minister, Dr Dhan Singh Rawat highlighted steps taken by the government in the field of higher education and cooperative. Expressing his views, MLA Bishan Singh Chufal spoke on development works done in last one year.

District Magistrate C Ravishankar, SP Ajay Joshi, Chief Development Officer Vandana were present.