CM Rawat Launches 'Sarthi' Hill Patrol Unit

Rudraprayag/Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Mr. Trivendra Singh Rawat flagged off the 'Sarthi' Hill Patrol Unit at Rudraprayag's Gulab Rai stadium, here today. The Chief Minister Mr. Trivendra Singh Rawat also launched the 'Triyugi Narayan' wedding destination scheme and tele-medicine health service at Augustmuni Health centre. The Chief Minister said that the hill patrol unit will be a historic landmark in efficient traffic management in hill region. He pointed that with women patrol personnel in this unit, not only women folk would benefit immensely but it will also advocate women empowerment.

The Chief Minister, who reached the district headquarter by road was given a warm reception at Gulab Rai stadium by local people.

Inaugurating the programme with the lighting of the traditional lamp, Chief Minister termed his governments one year tenure as successful in which state government has been doing its work with honesty and commitment. He said that corruption will not be tolerated at any cost and strict action will be taken against those who indulge in corruption.

Stating that Triyugi Narayan wedding destination scheme will be taken to global level, Chief Minister said that Rudraprayag administration has done a commendable job which would prove to be historic.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the tele-medicine service at Augustmuni community health center. Speaking on the occasion, he said that now with this service patients won't need to rush anywhere else and they will be availing health service at this center only.

On the upcoming Char Dham yatra pilgrimage, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said that at the revered shrine of Kedarnath Dham pilgrims will be provided with best facilities.