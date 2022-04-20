CM Rawat Launched CM Self Employment Scheme

Dehradun: Chief Minister Shri Trivendra Singh Rawat inaugurated the portal "Hope" (Helping Out People Everywhere) in the presence of the Cabinet at the Secretariat on Wednesday. The URL of this portal hope.uk.gov.in. The main objective of this portal is to create a data base of skilled and unskilled youth and to provide employment / self-employment opportunities based on the data base. It is known that a few days ago the CM Shri Rawat launched CM Self Employment scheme. This portal will play an important role in coordinating with this scheme.

"Hope" portal will act as a bridge for skilled professional youth of Uttarakhand who are working in various states in present and want to get training through skill development department in Uttarakhand. The data base of this portal will be used by all departments of the state and other employment providers to provide employment opportunities to youth.

"Hope" portal is created with the coordination of IT Department, Skill Development Department, Planning Department and NIC. IT Advisor to the Chief Minister Shri Ravindra Dutt, Secretary IT Shri R.K. Sudhanshu, Secretary Planning Shri Amit Negi, Secretary Skill Development Dr. Ranjit Kumar Sinha, Director ITDA Shri Amit Sinha, Deputy Director General NIC Shri K. Narayan and Technical Director NIC Shri Narendra Singh Negi played a key role in developing this portal.