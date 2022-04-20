CM Rawat Inaugurates The Renovated 'Urgam' Hydro Power Project Of 3,000 KW At Helang

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Mr. Trivendra Singh Rawat inaugurated the 'Urgam Hydro Power Project' of 3,000 kilowatts, built by Uttarakhand Jal Vidyut Nigam (UJVN) on Kalpganga river on Friday. Chief Minister Mr.Trivendra Rawat reached Helang via Pepalkoti by car and inaugurated the hydroelectric project renovated recently on Kalpganga river, a tributary of Alaknanda.

While addressing the programme organized on the occasion, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said that this project on Kalpganga river will prove to be a milestone for development of this mountainous region. He said that power generated from this project will improve the electricity supply of about 25 villages of the neighboring areas including Bharki, Bheta, Urgam, Chai-Thai, Salana, Joshimath, Badganv, and give employment to local unemployed youth. He said that small hydro power projects in the state have huge potential and water power can be fully utilized from small hydropower projects for electricity generation. Social worker Laxman Negi presented the emblem of Kalpeshwar Mahadev temple to the Chief Minister. Urgam Hydro Power Project had got damaged in the 2013 natural calamity. Uttarakhand State Government provided Rs.13.05 crore for the reconstruction of the damaged project. The power project had stopped producing electricity due to floods of 2013 which had damaged head curves, power duct, power house, TRC and about 100 meters of water canal.

Chief Minister Trivendra Rawat also visited the hospital operated by Swami Vivekanand Charitable Trust in Pipalkoti on Friday. He said that this hospital would be beneficial in providing medical health facilities to pilgrims during 'Chardham Yatra and also to local people. He also visited the Army recruitment training camp at Pipalkoti and met youths undergoing training, and encouraged them.

Present on the occasion were Badrinath MLA Mahendra Bhatt, Power Secretary Radhika Jha, Joshimath Municipality president Rohini Rawat, General Manager of Hydropower Corporation Ajay Patel and many public representative and officials.