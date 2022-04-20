CM Rawat Inaugurates Country's First Hyper Converged Infrastructure State Data Centre

Dehradun: Chief Minister Mr. Trivendra Singh Rawat inaugurated the country's first Hyper Converged Infrastructure State Data Centre in Dehradun on Monday. It is a 3-tier State Data Centre, developed by the Information Technology Development Agency (ITDA) of the Uttarakhand government. It is the first data center in the country with 100 per cent software based Hyper Converged Infrastructure (HCI) technology. It has 105 terabyte form, which can be expanded up to 12 petabyte. It has all citizen centric services.

In a programme organized at ITDA situated at IT Park, Sahastradhara Road, Chief Minister, while congratulating the team of the Information Technology Development Agency (ITDA) for successfully completing the State Data Centre before the deadline, said that it is important to start and complete the government projects within time bound manner. "We have to develop such a system that the government work is completed in a fixed time frame. This will also remove the shortcomings of our system. Efforts are being made that a certain part of every department's budget is being spent on IT and technical development. Chief Minister said that the state was waiting for State Data Centre for a long time", said Chief Minister. Chief Minister further said that the state-of-the-art data centre, which has been established today, is based on modern and green technology. He expected that efforts would be made to soon connect the State Data Centre with Solar Energy. He said that the state government is going to work on the use of solar power in all government buildings. He said that the establishment of state-of-the-art State Data Center will definitely benefit the state. The information of all departments of the government will be available at one place and simultaneously our activities will speed up and save energy. It will provide all types of safe, reliable, efficient and all-time available digital services to the different departments of the State Government. This will play an important role in realizing the vision of the Prime Minister's Digital India. With the establishment of State Data Centre, there is hope of opening up huge possibilities in the digital sector. ITDA informed that Uttarakhand State Data Centre is a one-level (3-tier) structure. It is developed on the latest technology on Hyper Converged Infrastructure (HCI). It has been developed on Green Concept to reduce the use of electricity and increase the efficiency. All citizen centric services will be accessible through this State Data Centre. The time and money being spent on the basic building infrastructure will be saved. It will also reduce burden on the public exchequer. It will help in integrating the online database of different government departments at one place. Government departments will be able to provide the benefits of citizen services more easily among the public. This is a common data centre for different departments through which the departments can fulfil their IT requirements on the general private cloud. Modern biometric systems and 24x7 CCTV surveillance makes State Data Centre even more secure and reliable.