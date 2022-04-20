CM Rawat Holds Meeting Of Mahatama Gandhi 150th Birth Anniversary Committee

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Mr. Trivendra Singh Rawat held a review meeting of the Committee constituted in connection with the 150th birth anniversary of Father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi ji to be celebrated in 2019 at Chief Minister's official residence, here on Monday.

Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi will meet Chief Ministers of all States in this regard during a meeting to be held at New Delhi on May 02, 2018. In the meeting, discussions were held on the ongoing works in rural sanitation, Swaraj, drinking water and cooperative sectors.

Chief Minister Mr. Trivendra Singh Rawat directed the officials to conduct the survey of the houses that do not have toilets in rural and urban areas and are still eligible after completion of baseline survey under the 'Swaatch Bharat Mission'. He said that the State government can contribute to the hygiene campaign from its financial resources under MGNREGA. He said that the MLA's can even contribute money from MLALAD fund for the construction of the community toilets. The Chief Minister said that a list should be prepared of the schools not yet provided with drinking water and toilets by the education department.

He said that rural areas of Uttarakhand have become open defecation free completely while the urban areas of the state is also near becoming open defecation free. He stressed the need for focusing on long term projects for providing drinking water to the people. He directed the officials to make arrangements for rain water harvesting in government buildings, schools and other important places.

Chief Minister Mr. Trivendra Singh Rawat instructed the authorities to make detailed action plan in connection with sanitation, Swaraj, Pachayati Raj and drinking water.

The meeting was attended by Finance Minister Prakash Pant, Additional Chief Secretary Om Prakash, Secretary Drinking Water Arvind Singh Hyanki and other officials.