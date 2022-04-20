CM Rawat Felicitates 18 Farmers With 'Pragatisheel Kisan Purashkar-2018'

Dehradun: Chief Minister Mr. Trivendar Singh Rawat felicitated 18 progressive farmers for their contribution in farming during the state level progressive farmers conference that was organised by Bhartiya Krishi and Khadya Parishad and Bharitya Kisan Sangh at ONGC auditorium on Monday. On this occasion, the CM nominated Prof BS Bisht as chairman of Rajya Krishi Parishad and also launched a website and information booklet of the Parishad.

Chief Minister commended the ICFA and AIFA for felicitating the farmers and said it is a good initiative to further connect farmers with agriculture and termed the experiment as innovative in the agri sector. He said that such programs will help in creating awareness towards agriculture and farming. He said that the women in the hilly districts played a major role in the development of the state and their contribution towards farming despite various household works at hand, is really commendable.

Mr. Rawat also said that the growth centers are being developed in the hilly areas and traditional produce, natural fruits and processing, marketing, readymade garments, LED bulb production etc are being linked with growth centers. He said that investment, subsidy and relaxation in transport is being considered in these growth centers, so that the villagers can benefit by strengthening their economy and join the development in urban areas. He said by opening readymade garments sewing and LED production centers the rural areas will become centers of economic activities.

CM further said, "Our effort is to stop the migration from the villages and for that they were working on one policy", while adding that "We need to make sure that our products meet highest professional standards." He said that if on the lines of Kerala, where hotels have been opened in hills of tea gardens, if Hotels are opened in areas like Chakodi and other places, it will surely give a boost to the tourism.

Chief Minister, Mr. Rawat felicitated 18 farmers with "Pragatisheel Kisan Purashkar-2018", during the function.

Dinesh Chander Chamoli from Pauri Garhwal for agribusiness leadership, "Sewa Samiti" from Kapkot Bageshwar for best FPO, Santram from Dehradun for contract farming, Kishan Singh Negi from Chamoli for dairy farming, Harshi Devi from Rudraprayag for farm entrepreneur, Radhuveer Singh Kandwal from Rudraprayag for farm level processing, Nityanand Bhatt from Dehradun for farm mechanization, Narendra Singh Mehta from Nainital for farm leadership, Mahesh Chander Kandpal from Almora for fisheries farming, Bipin Chander Joshi from Almora for hi-tech horticulture, Dalbeer Singh Chauhan from Uttarkashi for innovation in farming, Prakash Chander Bailwal from Nainital for integrated farming, Arjun Singh from Dehradun for medicinal and aromatic, Mahaveer Singh Rana from Rudraprayag for more crop on drop, Kaushika Sharma from Nainital for organic farming, Beena Devi from Bageshwar for poultry farming, Prem Singh from Chamoli for processing farming, and Anil Pandey from Nainital for extension service and training were felicitated. Chief Minister, Mr. Rawat also felicitated another five farmers during the function.

Speaking on the occasion, State Agriculture Minister, Mr. Subodh Uniyal said that state government has laid special focus on agriculture development in the state. He said there was a hike of 14 percent in budget in comparison to the last year's budget. He said work is on to construct 10,000 clusters to develop Uttarakhand as organic state and 5,00,000 farmers would become part of it. He said that work is on to sanction Rs 10 crore corpus fund for growing organic products and to benefit farmers on marketing and processing. Uniyal said that it would be helpful to increase the income of farmers by 2022, and to check migration. He said that Chief Minister has taken more than 70 decisions for welfare of farmers in the state. He said efforts are on to develop Uttarakhand like Himachal Pradesh in the field of agriculture. He said agriculture officers were instructed to hold monthly "Chaupal" (public meeting) for the welfare of farmers.

Indian Institute of Soil and Water Conservation director Dr PK Mishra, ICFA chairman Dr MJ Khan, ICFA director Mamta Jain, Birla Institute of Applied Sciences director Dr BS Bisht, ONGC executive director and chief employee relation Alok Mishra etc. were present.