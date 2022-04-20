CM Rawat Assures Pensioners To Address Their Grievances

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Mr. Trivendra Singh Rawat participated in 4th state level convention of Retired Government Pensioners Association held at a wedding hall on Haridwar road in Dehradun on Sunday. He assured the government pensioners that their 14 point demand charter would be looked into seriously and their demands which are feasible would be surely fulfilled by the government. He said that their demand for a Bhawan in the city would be considered. He announced a monetary aid of Rs one lakh for the convention.

The Chief Minister informed that Prime Minister, Mr. Narendra Modi, today has dialogue with MPs and MLA's for one hour. He said everyone should work towards realization of Prime Minister's dream of complete digitization by adopting latest technologies. He said government policies, government orders and decisions have been regularly updated on the website. He said residents can register their grievances on mobile App or by using toll free number (1905). He said the complaints or suggestions are being sent to departments concerned for immediate action.

He said the last village, Gheas in Chamoli district has been made digital. He said he had a words with 700 villagers from Gheas and Himni villages of Chamoli, and Peepalkot in Pithoragarh district through video conferencing. He said villagers from Gheas and Himni villages are connected through tele-medicine facility with Apollo hospital. Acting on a report that young women from village Balad, Chamoli district are facing teeth decay problem due to lack of nutritious food during pregnancy, the government is providing nutritious food to them. He said that a target has been set up to make Uttarakhand a TB free state by 2024. The Chief Minister said that the government has set up 47 E-hospitals, while the entire country has 144 E-hospitals. He said that state government wants to provide maximum facilities to residents using latest technology. He also felicitated senior pensioners hailing from various districts of the state during the function. MLA Ganesh Joshi has said that retired officers, and employees should act as patrons for the development of the state since the state need the advice of senior people. He said the stsate government has been working with honesty and dedication and the transport and power departments have come out of red to become profit generating departments in the last one year. Retired Government Pensioners Association president RS Parihar, general secretary PD Gupta, JBS Pathni, Shyamji Yadav, KD Sharma, Prem Parkash Sharma, Naresh Mittal and Adesh Gupta were present.