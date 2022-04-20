CM Rawat Announces Withdrawal Of Fee Hike By Private Medical Colleges

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Mr. Trivendra Singh Rawat, has announced that the proposed fee hike by the private medical colleges of the state has been withdrawn following talks with the managements of these colleges. Talking to media persons informally at his residence on Friday, Chief Minister said that the representatives of private medical institutes had argued in the past that they have to spend huge amount of money for development of institutions and infrastructure facilities and had requested to increase the fees for medical students.

The Chief Minister said that after manifold increase in fee by the private medical colleges leading to resentment amongst the parents who also complained to him, the medical colleges were directed to withdraw the fee hike in the interest of medical students.

The Chief Minister said that the decision to withdraw the fee hike by medical institutions in the state would be an important decision in the interest of medical students. He said that this will benefit the students of medical colleges.

The Chief Minister said that nobody in the state will be allowed to act arbitrarily. He said that strict action would be taken against those found acting arbitrarily. He said that care would be taken about the facilities being provided to students of Medical Colleges.

Regarding the dissatisfaction of the private school managers on the issue of state government directive to implement NCERT books in schools of the state, Chief Minister Mr. Trivendra Singh Rawat said that justified demands of the schools would be looked into.