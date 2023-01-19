CM PushkarDhami Inspects Uttarakhand's R-Day Tableau

New Delhi: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inspected the tableau of Uttarakhand state selected for the Republic Day 2023 parade at the National Theater in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister gave instructions regarding the tableau that the tableau should be made of high quality, in which a glimpse of the art and culture of the state of Uttarakhand can be seen in the Republic Day Parade.

Jageshwar Dham, Corbett National Park and Uttarakhand's famous Aipan art are being shown in the tableau of Uttarakhand in the Republic Day Parade this year.

'Manaskhand' is mentioned in Skanda Purana from the present Kumaon region.

The state government is identifying the mythological temples of the Kumaon region in the form of Manaskhand Temple Malamission like the Chardham Yatra to be held in the Garhwal division and is developing infrastructure facilities as per the requirement. With this, domestic and foreign tourists will also be introduced to the region's rich mythological and cultural heritage, due to which employment opportunities will also be created in the tourism sector in the state. Local Commissioner, Ajay Mishra, Team Leader/Joint Director of Uttarakhand Tableau K.S.Chauhan, Officer on Special Duty, National Theater Camp, Ravi Pandey, Team Leader of Gujarat Tableau Pankaj Modi were present on occasion.