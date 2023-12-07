CM Pushkar Dhami Reviews Preparations For Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit 2023

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday took stock of the preparations at Forest Research Institute for the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit 2023 which is going to be held on Friday and Saturday.

The Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit-2023 will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the session will be concluded by Home Minister Amit Shah.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that under the Destination Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit, agreements worth Rs 3 lakh crore have already been signed, while the grounding of agreements worth Rs 44 thousand crore has been done.

He said that the interest shown by investors to work in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand is injecting new energy into the progress of the state.

Emphasizing on Uttarakhand Government's push for local employment, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami asserted that focus is being given on to areas in which people can get maximum employment at the local level.

"There are many possibilities of work in the field of education and medicine in the state and that special focus is being given to these areas", Chief Minister Dhami said. Dhami assured that the work of implementing the agreements signed under the Investors Summit is going on at a fast pace.

"Big industrialists from the country and abroad are participating in the Investors Summit. The focus has been on various sectors like health, wellness, education, medical, tourism, automobile, pharma and as per the requirement of the state", he said.

Dhami claimed that, "Policies have also been simplified to enable investors with whom agreements have been signed to invest in the state. 27 new policies have been made based on the suggestions of investors".

Earlier, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a meeting with the senior officials at the government residence on Thursday regarding the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit 2023. —ANI