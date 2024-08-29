CM Pushkar Dhami honours four players of Uttarakhand who participated in Paris Olympics

During the event, CM Dhami emphasized the state's commitment to enhancing sports facilities and encouraging athletes to excel.

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday honoured four players of the state who participated in the recently concluded Paris Olympics.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister felicitated Lakshya Sen, Suraj Panwar, Ankita Dhyani, and Paramjeet Singh Bisht during an event on Thursday.

CM Dhami also transferred money through the digital medium to the athletes of the state who participated in the Paris Olympics.

During the event, Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the Uttarakhand government are committed to increasing facilities for the athletes.

"The announcements made today will encourage them to perform even better in every field. We are committed to increasing facilities for them. In this regard, we brought a new sports policy...," Dhami said.

Talking about the mega event, India ended its campaign at the Paris Olympics with six medals including five bronze and a silver.

Manu Bhaker opened India's medal tally in the Olympics after she secured third place in the women's individual 10m Air pistol event, becoming the first-ever woman shooter to win an Olympic medal for India. Following that, Sarabjot Singh and Bhaker won the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol (mixed team) event, which was India's first-ever shooting team medal.

In her final event, she narrowly missed out on the historic grand treble and finished fourth in the women's 25m pistol shooting event. She missed out on the opportunity to become the first Indian to win three medals at the Olympics.

Bhaker is the first athlete from the Indian contingent after independence to get two medals in a single edition of the Paris Olympics.

Bhaker also joined an elite group of athletes to have multiple individual medals at the Olympics: PV Sindhu (badminton silver at Rio 2016 and bronze medal at Tokyo 2020) and Sushil Kumar (wrestling bronze at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and silver medal at the 2012 London Olympics).

Neeraj Chopra fell short of retaining his gold medal in the men's javelin throw at the Paris Olympics on Thursday, securing silver with a best throw of 89.45 meters.

Led by Harmanpreet Singh, the Indian men's hockey team won back-to-back bronze medals for the first time in 52 years at the Olympics following their 2-1 triumph over Spain.

Aman Sehrawat secured the bronze medal with a 13-5 victory over Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz on Friday, marking India's first wrestling medal at the Paris 2024 Games.

