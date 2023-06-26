CM Pramod Sawant says G20 will enhance Goa tourism

Panaji: Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has claimed that the state's tourism industry will benefit greatly from the G20 summit since it will allow the coastal state to display its natural beauty and rich cultural history to the globe.

Goa's beaches, sunshine, and sand have earned it the moniker "Pearl of the Orient," attracting visitors from all over the world.

Goa has now hosted seven G20 meetings, including the fourth Tourism Working Group (TWG) meeting (June 19-20) and the Tourism Ministerial meeting (June 21-22). Two more G20 events are scheduled for the coastal state in July.—Inputs from Agencies