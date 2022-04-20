CM Orders Detailed Probe Into Alleged Irregularities In SIDCUL

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat today asked the state chief secretary to conduct a detailed probe into alleged irregularities in the development of Sitarganj and Kashipur industrial areas under SIDCUL in Udhamsingh Nagar district.

Talking to reporters here Rawat said he had asked the chief secretary to constitute a probe committee to conduct a detailed probe into irregularities worth crores of rupees in SIDCUL's Sitarganj and Kashipur areas.

Stern action will be taken against those found guilty in the probe, he said.

Preliminary investigations carried out into the development of Sitarganj and Kashipur industrial areas under SIDCUL after several complaints indicated irregularities worth crores of rupees.

It was alleged that no work was done in these industrial areas where SIDCUL did not even sell a single plant. Payment of arrears to contractors was stopped on the directive of the chief minister after the alleged irregularities were detected. The State Industrial Development Corporation of Uttarakhand Limited (SIDCUL) is a government of Uttarakhand enterprise that promotes industries and develops industrial infrastructure. PTI