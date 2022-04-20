CM of Pak's Sindh province tests Covid-19 positive

Islamabad: Chief Minister of Pakistan's Sindh province Syed Murad Ali Shah has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, his office said on Monday. Shah was tested for the virus on November 13 and the result went positive, following which he isolated himself, the office said, adding that he was in a stable condition with a slight fever, reports Xinhua news agency. The Chief Minister is the latest prominent political figure in the country who has tested positive for the disease. Earlier, several federal and provincial ministers and speaker of the country's National Assembly also tested positive for the virus. Pakistan is currently battling the second wave of COVID-19 and the number of positive cases are rising across the whole country. The National Command and Operation Center, the body responsible for monitoring and managing the disease in the country, said on Monday that 19 deaths had been reported in the last 24 hours, while 2,128 people had been tested positive. The total number of confirmed cases surged to 359,032 and the nationwide death toll jumped to 7,160, the center said, adding that Sindh remained the worst-hit province by the pandemic with a total of 155,680 confirmed cases.

—IANS