CM Mamata Questions BJP Promise Of Reservation For Women In Govt Jobs

Kolkata (The Hawk): Trinamool Congress chief and state chief minister Mamata Banerjee, on Monday, talked about the false promises the BJP has been making all through. Pointing out at the promise of 33% jobs to women at the BJP manifesto, she said that this is another example of hollow promise by the saffron camp.



Union home minister Amit Shah had launched the party's Bengal manifesto at EZCC on Sunday. The list included 33% reservation for women in government jobs, apart from free education to girls and women and free travel for them in public transport.

The aim is to attract the large women population, many of them are working women. The homemakers should also be interested in the manifesto as it talks of girl children being given free education. While Mamata Banerjee has been wooing the women in her rallies. She is asking the womenfolk to be the first line of defence in their fight against the BJP goons. She is also saying that, though she is temporarily handicapped due to injury in her left leg, she hopes to fight the election with support of the millions of legs of her sisters.

"They are talking of 33% jobs to women in state through their manifesto. It is all hollow promise. They have not even given 33% reservation to women. Instead, we have reserved 50% for women in the panchayats and municipalities. We are the only party, who have given 40% reservation to women elected members in the Parliament," said. Banerjee said she will empower the women of state further. "I will make them even stronger. From Kanyashree to viswashree to yashashree to tejashree to Banga janani to Banga konya to Banga tanaya to Matri bandana to the mothers of Bengal – everyone will get the benefits of our schemes," said the chief minister.