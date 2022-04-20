CM Lays Foundation Of 18 Atal Residential Schools On UP Diwas

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday laid the foundation of 18 Atal residential schools to be built on the lines of Navodaya Vidyalaya.

"We are going to start 18 residential schools in 18 divisions, on the lines of Navodaya Vidyalaya, in which children of registered labourers will be provided free facilities," he said on the occasion of UP Diwas.

Earlier, Governor Anandi Ben Patel and the chief minister inaugurated a three-day programme to mark the foundation day of Uttar Pradesh at the Awadh Shilp Gram here.

The chief minister said the state government will lead students towards self-reliance through skill development and also encourage students interested in sports.

"This land of Ram-Krishna is known for its sacredness and valour. It constantly inspires us to do better. It is a matter of pride for every citizen to be here," Adityanath said.

The CM said no society and nation can move forward by forgetting its past. "The glorious traditions of the past inspire us to move forward, and on the basis of past experience, we make plans to build our future," he said.

He said that Uttar Pradesh has been the first cornerstone of democracy. "We launched ''One District One Product'' (ODOP) scheme. This scheme has proved to be effective in speeding up the exports of the state. While the country''s exports grew at a rate of 7 to 8 per cent, Uttar Pradesh''s exports grew at 28 per cent," he said.

Adityanath said on the state''s second foundation day his government started the Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana and on the third foundation day on Friday it was laying the foundation stone for the establishment of Atal Residential Schools. The chief minister said public welfare was the responsibility of the government, adding, "We want to assure that my government is for every helpless person."

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said Uttar Pradesh has immense tourism potential.

"The state government is on the path of development under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath. The government is committed to the welfare of all classes without any discrimination," she said. PTI