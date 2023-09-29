CM Kerjwal lists 15 points to curb pollution in coming winter season

New Delhi: To curb pollution in the city of Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has listed fifteen points that will be taken into consideration in the coming winter season in the city.

In a press conference, Kejriwal said “We have identified thirteen hotspots where pollution is high and an action plan has been made for each hotspot and a war room has been made too. Thirteen special teams have been also formed. Last year we used bio-decomposer to control stubble burning in 4400 acres, this year it will be used in 5 thousand acres."



"To reduce dust pollution, 591 teams have been formed to monitor construction sites. Sites more than 500 square meters will have to register on the web portal and it will be mandatory for sites more than 5000 square meters to install anti-smog guns" the Chief Minister added.

Delhi CM further said that to control vehicle pollution, 385 teams will keep an eye on old vehicles while 530 water sprinkling vehicles have been installed and 258 anti-smog guns will operate on the roads during winter.

“611 teams will keep an eye on the burning of garbage in the open area. A green war room has been created so that 24-hour surveillance will be maintained. The complaints received on the Green Delhi App are being monitored. About 70,000 complaints have been filed in this matter, of which 90 percent of complaints have been dealt with" Arvind Kejriwal said.

"There will be a ban on firecrackers in the city. To increase the green cover, a total of one crore new saplings will be planted, out of which 52 lakh will be planted by the Delhi government,” Kejriwal added.

“An E-waste park has been made in Holambi Kalan area. It is our appeal to the people coming from nearby states to take steps to stop pollution. Industries in the surrounding areas of Delhi should be shifted to PNG. Zig-zag technique should be taught in Brick kiln to control pollution,” he further said.

Kejriwal also said that the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) will be implemented strictly in the city.

