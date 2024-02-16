CM Kejriwal moves motion of confidence in Delhi Assembly

Kejriwal Alleges BJP's Conspiracy; Claims 7 AAP MLAs Contacted with Bribe Offers

New Delhi: After alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to poach AAP MLAs and topple his government, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal moved a Motion of Confidence in the assembly on Friday.

The proceedings of the House will take place on Saturday and the motion will be taken up for discussion.

The House has been adjourned till tomorrow.

This is the fifth Budget session of the seventh Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

The Budget session that convened on Thursday is expected to continue till February 21.

Earlier, CM Kejriwal alleged that the BJP was conspiring to topple the Aam Aadmi Party government and that some of his party MLAs had been offered bribes to leave the party and break his government.

"Recently, they (BJP) have contacted our 7 MLAs from Delhi and said-We will arrest Kejriwal after a few days. After that, we will break the MLAs. Talks have been held with 21 MLAs. Talking to others as well. After that, we will topple the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi. You also come, we will give you Rs 25 crore and get you to contest the elections on BJP ticket," Kejriwal posted on X.

"Although they claim that they have contacted 21 MLAs, but as per our information, they have contacted only 7 MLAs so far and all of them have refused," Kejriwal said.

The Delhi CM said that this means that "I am not being arrested to investigate any liquor scam, but they are conspiring to topple the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi."

"In the last nine years, they have hatched many conspiracies to topple our government. But they did not have any success. God and the people always supported us. All our MLAs are also strongly united. This time also, these people will fail in their nefarious intentions," Kejriwal said.'

The Delhi CM further claimed in his post that the BJP knows how much work the AAP government has done for the people of Delhi, and despite all the obstacles created by the BJP, the AAP government in Delhi has accomplished so much.

"The people of Delhi love 'AAP' immensely. Therefore, it is not in their power to defeat AAP in the elections. So they want to topple the government by making arrests on the pretext of a fake liquor scam," said the post by Kejriwal.

Senior AAP leader Atishi also claimed that the BJP has approached several AAP MLAs with bribes and threats in a bid to induce defection.

The AAP leader said, "BJP has started 'Operation Lotus 2.0', and is trying to topple the democratically elected AAP government in Delhi. 7 MLAs of the AAP have been contacted by the BJP, and have been told, that Arvind Kejriwal will be arrested soon, after which there will be a rift among AAP MLAs. They are in touch with 21 of our MLAs, using whom they aim to topple the Delhi government."

"Those 7 MLAs have been offered Rs 25 crores each... Operation Lotus is the tactic used by the BJP to come into power in states, where they are not democratically elected... Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Arunachal Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh are examples," she added.

—ANI