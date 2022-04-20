CM Inaugurates Private Ward Of Integrated Muscular Dystrophy Rehabilitation Centre

Shimla (The Hawk): Chief Minister Jai Ram inaugurated Private Ward in Integrated Muscular Dystrophy Rehabilitation Centre at 'Manav Mandir Kothon', near Solan today. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the Institution was playing a big role in creating awareness regarding muscular dystrophy besides reaching out to every person afflicted with this problem.

Chief Minister said that the Institute was rendering a great service in the service of the mankind. He said that the Institute was also working for establishing scientific research and diagnostic facilities in the institution for better treatment of the affected persons.

Wife of the Chief Minister and Chairperson Red Cross Society Hospital Welfare Section Dr. Sadhna Thakur, Health Minister Dr Rajiv Saizal, MP and State BJP President Suresh Kashyap, President State BJP Mahila Morcha Rashmi Dhar Sood and Social Worker Uma Baldi were present on the occasion.