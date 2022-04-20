CM Inaugurates Millennium Voters Campaign

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has said that youth are the backbone and future of the country and would play a pivotal role in the development of the nation. He said that youth who comprise nearly 57 percent of voters in the state have the capacity to do wonders provided they are properly guided.

Chief Minister Rawat speaking after inaugurating the "Millennium Voters Campaign" organised by Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM) held here on Sunday. He also felicitated nine millennium visually challenged first time voters at the function.

Rawat said that one of the most important asset of Uttarakhand is human resource in the state. He said that people of Uttarakhand are honest, hard-working and having moral values. Besides the state is also bestowed with natural resources. " A state which has such human resource can do anything," he said.

The Chief Minister further said that collective efforts are needed to eradicate corruption for the overall development of the state. He said that State Government during its eleven months of tenure had taken stringent steps against corrupt and sent 20 corrupt officials behind the bars in a single corruption case in the state. He appealed to the youth to work honestly and fight against corruption.

Rawat congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP National Chief Amit Shah on party's victory in recently concluded state assembly elections in Tripura and Nagaland. He also extended his best wishes to the party for the upcoming state assembly elections, slated to take place in West Bengal and Odisha. He termed the victory in Tripura as historic.

Speaking on the occasion, BJP State unit chief Ajay Bhatt said that new voters would surely come forward to cast their votes after being motivated by Millennium Voters Campaign launched by BJYM activists. He said new voters can decide the future of our country. Bhatt further said that youth can play a pivotal role in drafting policies and development projects. He said voters should vote for the best candidate as each vote has the same value, whether it was casted by the Prime Minister or President or a common man of the country. He said that the youth should understand the value and importance of their votes.

Uttarakhand Higher Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat, MLAs Khajan Das, Munna Singh Chauhan, and Ganesh Joshi, BJYM National President Saurabh Chaudhary, BJP leaders including Vinay Goyal, Sunil Uniyal, Umesh Agarwal, BJYM State President Kundan Latwal and Anshul Chawla were present during the function. (ends) (DIPR)