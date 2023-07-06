CM Inaugurates IPD Services In Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital And Research Centre

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said that the state government will soon start mobile vans for early detection of the cancer in the villages across the state.

Addressing the gathering here after inaugurating the IPD services in the Homi Bhabha Memorial Cancer Hospital here today, the Chief Minister said that it is the need of the hour to combat the fatal disease of cancer in an effective manner. He envisioned that these vehicles will help in early detection of the cancer disease thereby saving many precious lives in the state. Bhagwant Mann said that though people are little sceptical in getting them diagnosed for this deadly disease but state government is committed to ensure that disease of cancer is checked in the state.

The Chief Minister also expressed concern over rising patients of hepatitis C in the state. He said that the vehicles will also help in ensuring diagnostic and treatment of patients suffering from this disease too. Bhagwant Mann said that these ‘health check on wheels’ will be instrumental in carving a healthy and progressive Punjab.

The Chief Minister said that the state has already set the wheels in motion to ensure that cancer is prevented in best possible. He said that early diagnose of the disease is the only method through which this disease can be checked effectively. Bhagwant Mann said that for this purpose these vans can play a decisive role.

The Chief Minister said that while earlier the passengers from used to ferry in Cancer express train to other states but now the trend has been reversed with massive infrastructure in terms of cancer treatment centres. He said that more such state of the art medical facilities will come up in the state with the aim to ensure quality medical treatment to people. Bhagwant Mann said that the state government is setting up 16 new medical colleges across Punjab with an aim to ensure that people get quality medical treatment in the state.

The Chief Minister said that the state will be soon emerged as a hub of medical education in the country. He said that besides providing quality medical education to the students these colleges will also ensure best diagnostic and treatment facilities for the people. Bhagwant Mann said that gone are the days when students from state had to go to nations like Ukraine for getting medical education as Punjab will soon offer them quality education in the state only.

The Chief Minister said that it will help in checking brain drain from the state adding that it will ensure that top class doctors from state work here only. He said that Punjab is epitome of quality in sense of Education, training and other things. Bhagwant Mann said that the day is not far when the state will soon become a light house for others in Medical Education.

Lauding the Tata group for exemplary service of humanity, the Chief Minister said that Tata symbolises dedication and is known world over for this quality. He said that the Tata Memorial Hospital at Sangrur and New Chandigarh is offering world class facilities to the patients which is a real boon for the state. Bhagwant Mann described Dr RA Badwe as a beacon of hope for better and quality health services and patients in the country.

The Chief Minister said that the state government has focused of eradicating problem of cancer from the state. He said that the state government has given Rs 42 crore for Sangrur cancer hospital adding that there is no dearth of funds for this noble cause. Bhagwant Mann further said that every effort will be made to combat this deadly disease in a more effective manner.

Earlier, the Chief Minister launched the IPD services in the hospital and had detailed deliberations with the patients on the fourth floor. He said that OPD was started last year adding that this institute with a capacity of 300 Beds has emerged as Hub of Advanced Cancer Treatment. Bhagwant Mann said that as per commitment of the state government to wipe out curse of cancer from state, the Punjab government has given 52 Acres of its prime land, free of Cost to the hospital.

The Chief Minister said that the state government contributes annual maintenance grant of Rs 2 crore in the hospital. He said that it is a historic day as three MOUs have been signed with the Tata Memorial centre by the state government. Bhagwant Mann said that first MoU has been signed between health department and Tata Memorial Hospital to strengthen the health care facilities across the state especially for Comprehensive Cancer Care Services to by imparting training to Government Hospital Staff by TMC.

Likewise, the Chief Minister said that another Mou has been signed with Department of Technical Education and Industrial Training for Short Term Practical Trainings in the field of Radiology, Lab Technology, OT and other various courses. He said that it will help in creating a pool of skilled mane power in state for combatting cancer effectively. Similarly, Bhagwant Mann said that another MoU has been signed with Department of School Education for creating massive awareness among the masses for prevention of this fatal disease.

In his address Director TMC Mumbai Dr RA Badwe stressed upon Uniform treatment in all cancer cure facilities across the country To make standardised Cancer Cure. Director Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre Dr Ashish Gulia informed about the activities of TMC in Punjab. HOD Radiology Dr Rahat Brar welcomed all the dignitaries and proposed vote of thank. On the occasion Chief Minister also launched a Book on Tata Memorial and Prominent amongst others present on the occasion included Cabinet Ministers Dr. Balbir Singh, Harjot Bains and Anmol Gagan Mann, MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa and Additional Chief Secretary to CM A Venuprasad and others. —HB