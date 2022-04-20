CM Inaugurates First ICU Centre Of State At Pitthoragarh

Dehradun: Chief Minister Mr Trivendar Rawat inaugurated the first ICU Centre of the State at District Hospital in Pitthoragarh on Saturday. In addition to setting up of ICU with the assistance of Hans Foundation, Mr. Rawat also flagged off nine mobile medical units and two mammography vans on the occasion. CM had already announced earlier to establish ICU units in each district hospital by year 2020. On the occasion, CM said that the priority of the government was to improve the health services in the state. He said that the ICU unit has been established with the help of Hans Foundation and has been dedicated to the people here.

CM said that all necessary services are being provided for the patients and doctors at ICU unit. He said that our vision is to provide medical services to the remotest areas of the states with the assistance of Hans Foundation, which has started with this ICU Unit from Pitthoragarh. He said such ICU units will be established in Uttarkashi, Pauri, Tehri, Chamoli and other districts in this year itself. He said 30 doctors will be appointed in the Pitthoragarh district in this week.

The Chief Executive Officer Lt. Gen. Surendra Mohan Mehta said that the two mammography vans flagged off by CM today have been dedicated to the people. He said that these Mammography vans will work in Kumaon and Garhwal Mandal and examine the cases of breast cancer and once diagnosed of the disease, further treatment will be done in Cancer Hospital Haldwani, Sushila Tiwari and Doon Medical College. In addition to this a doctor, pharmacist, lab technician, ANM have been deployed with the nine medical units flagged off today, which will work as mobile primary health center.

Mata Mangla from Hans Foundation said it was vision of the Chief Minister to strengthen the medical services along with education in the remote areas of the state. "Because of committed approach of the CM, the ICU has been established within two months here. With the support of the government, soon Hans foundation, will establish ICU units in other districts", she added. Mangla further said that the Hans Foundation is currently providing this service in 28 other states of the country and the Unit here will be able to save lives of the patients and provide better medical facilities in the area. On this occasion, Cabinet Minister Prakash Pant, MLA Didihat Bishan Singh Chuphal, Secretary Medical and Health Nitesh Jha, Additional Secretary of Medicine and Health Jugal Kishore Pant, District Magistrate C Ravishankar, Senior Police Superintendent Ajay Joshi, Bholey Maharaj of the Hans Foundation and others were present.