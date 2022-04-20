CM Inaugurates Apollo Mediskill Training Centre And Livelihood & Skill Development Mela

Dehradun: Chief Minister Mr. Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday inaugurated Apollo Mediskill Training Centre at Brighht Web Public School, Kandoli, Sahaspur. Under the 'Gram Swaraj' campaign, the Chief Minister inaugurated the Livelihood & Skill Development mela. On this occasion, the Chief Minister also flagged off a promotion vehicle for spreading awareness about the various schemes being run under Livelihood & Skill Development at Gram Panchayat level. Through this promotional vehicle, information about 'Pt. Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana', National Rural Livelihood Mission, Rural Skill Scheme, Rural Self-Employment Training Institute and PM Skill Development Scheme, would be provided to people in the rural areas. At the Apollo Mediskill Training Centre, for the training of the trainees, Chief Minister inspected the Health Care Centre, Computer Room and Class Room. He also inspected the various stalls for the Self Help Groups and skill development. On this occasion, the CM announced installation of a Tube Well in Sahaspur assembly constituency and distributed certificates and laptops to the Self Help Groups.

For the overall development of the state, women empowerment is must: CM

The Chief Minister Mr Trivendra Singh Rawat said that for the overall development of the country and state, women empowerment is very important. "In our country, women counts almost half of the population and if women population becomes self-dependent, the country will get developed," he said.

The Chief Minister said that for the speedy development of the state, special emphasis has to be laid on skill development. Through skill development, one can opt for self-employment and can earn a good livelihood. He said that there is need to develop professional approach. Apart from promoting local products, stress should be laid on their packaging, branding and marketing. He further said that as per the market requirement, the value addition of the product is must. The CM said that in Badrinath, a Women Self Help Group earned Rs 9 lakh in one season by making 'Prasad' from the local products.

Train Women Self Help Group for packaging and branding of goods made from local products: CM

The CM has directed the officials that training should be imparted to Women Self Help Group for packaging and branding of goods made from local products, so that these Self Help Groups can make handsome earning. While inspecting the stalls, the CM applauded Women Self Help Group of village Dhakrani for making ornaments from tree leaves, fruits and roots. He said that branding these ornaments and their sale on 'Char Dham Yatra' route could generate good income. The CM said that efforts being made in direction of Skill India and Digital India by Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi, have to be carried forward by all of us jointly.

Good scope of Handicraft in Uttarakhand: MLA Munna Singh Chauhan

MLA Munna Singh Chauhan has said that the fast pace at which the skill development programmes are being run in the state, Uttarakhand will surely witness development at a very rapid level. He said that there is good scope for Handicrafts in the state. He further said that because of the skill development programmes, the value addition of the products has also witnessed an increase. He said that in order to achieve great heights, it is must to start from small things. He added that the training of skill development being imparted to the youth and women would make them skilled to do work and the coming generation would be motivated to take up self-employment.

Skill development must for self-employment: MLA Sehdev Singh Pundir

MLA Sehdev Singh Pundir has said that mass awareness on skill development and self-employment has increased the trend in this direction among the people. Through skill development and self-employment, other people can also be connected with employment. He said that awareness among the masses is very important in order to make any campaign successful. As a result of mass awareness, people are today moving ahead in the direction of self-employment.

Target to train 5,000 youths under Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya Gramin Kaushal Vikas Yojna: Principal Secretary

Principal Secretary (Rural Development) Manisha Panwar has said that 140 youths are being trained at Apollo Mediskills set up under 'Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya Gramin Kaushal Vikas Yojna', which was initiated by rural development department of the state. A target has been set to impart training to 5,000 youths and 455 youths are presently being trained. The youths who have undergone training from six months to one year would be provided 70 percent of jobs through trainers. The health care centre, hospitality centre, and retail trade sectors have been selected for skill development in the state.

A total of 13,734 self-help groups have been constituted till March 2018 under State Rural Livelihood Mission: CEO USRLM

Secretary (Skill Development)/ Chief Executive Officer, Uttarakhand State Rural Livelihood Mission, Dr Pankaj Kumar Pandey has said that 13,734 self-help groups have been constituted till March 2018. He said work would be done on training capacity, construction and skill development under National Rural Livelihood Mission. The efforts would be made for institutional management, establishing contact with market, management of present livelihood, increase in loan capacity, developing community resources for self-help group and confederations.

Block Pramukh Sahashpur Ranjeeta Tomar, Chief Development Officer Dehradun GS Rawat, Additional Chief Officiating Officer USRLM SS Chauhan and others were present.