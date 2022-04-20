CM Inaugurates And Lays Foundation Stone Of Projects Worth Rs 34 Crore In Solan

Shimla (The Hawk): While addressing the "Abhinandan Samaroh' at Thodo ground in Solan today, organized by the people of Solan to thank the Chief Minister for upgrading Municipal Council Solan into Municipal Corporation, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that the formation of Municipal Corporation in the town would ensure proper planning and systematic development of the town so that the town maintains its old glory and fame.

Jai Ram Thakur said that Solan was one of the most centrally located and lively town of the State which was not only the gateway of the State, but attracting people of all parts of the State to settle here due to its pleasant environment. He said that with this the need has been felt to ensure planned, systemic and proper development of the town. He said that it was thus decided by the present State Government to upgrade the Municipal Council of Solan into Municipal Corporation.

Chief Minister said that the present State Government constituted 412 new gram panchayats, seven Nagar Panchayats and three Municipal Corporations in the State to ensure active participation of the people in the grass root institutions of democracy. He said that constitution of three new Municipal Corporations at Solan, Palampur and Mandi was also vital to ensure that all these towns could be developed in a planned and systemic manner. He said that this decision of the State Government has fulfilled the long pending demand of the people of all these three towns of the State.

Jai Ram Thakur said that the Covid-19 pandemic has adversely affected the world economy and India and our State was not an exception. He said that with the active support and cooperation of the people of the State, the Government was successfully came out from this situation. He said that the functionaries of BJP not only provided food and essential commodities to the needy and the poor but also distributed about 53 lakh face masks to the people. He said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi not only took timely and effective decisions to bail-out the country from this crisis, but also motivated the scientists to develop indigenous vaccine for this virus. He said that the Prime Minister gave a clarion call to the people of the country to find out opportunities even in the challenges. He said that it was due to his motivation that once fully dependent on China for PPE kits, today India was producing over 6 lakh PPE Kits daily and exporting the same to several other countries. He said that the State has only 60 ventilators in the State when the virus was detected in the State, but today the State has over 600 ventilators in the State.

Chief Minister said that the Congress did not hesitate to politicize the sensitive issue of pandemic and accused the State Government for spreading the virus by bringing home about 2.50 lakh people of the State stranded in different parts of the country. He said that not only this, the State Congress raised bills of Rs 13 crore before its High Command as amount spent to provide masks and sanitizers to the people of the State. He wondered that how and where the Congress leaders spent this amount as the people of the State received nothing from them.

Jai Ram Thakur urged the people of the Solan to ensure victory of BJP candidates in the Municipal Corporation elections to ensure that the pace of development goes uninterrupted. He said that people of the State had given their massive support to the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections, in which BJP not only won all the four seats, but created a record by winning all the seats with a record margin. He said that going a step forward, the BJP got lead in all the 68 Vidhan Sabha areas of the State, which has never happened before. He said that not only this the BJP won both the bye elections to the Vidhan Sabha and thereafter in the elections to the Panchayati Raj Institutions and Urban Local Bodies.

Chief Minister said that several schemes such as Jan Manch, Chief Minister's Helpline 1100, Sahara Yojna, Gharini Suvidha Yojana, Him Care etc has immensely benefitted the people of the State. He said that Chief Minister Swavalamban Yojna has proved a boon to the youth of the State and they have now become job providers instead of job seekers. He said that the Annual Budget presented by him yesterday was aimed at welfare of all sections of the society.

He said that the old women in the age group of 65 to 69 years would be provided social security pension of Rs 1000 per month without any income limit. He said that under Sagun Yojna the poor families would be provided Rs 31,000 for the marriage of their daughters. He said that he has also announced construction of about 12,000 houses for the poor in the State during the year 2021-22.



Chief Minister announced Rs 2 crore for Transport Nagar Solan, Rs 2 crore for three new parking at Solan, Rs 2 crore for planned development of seventeen wards of the Municipal Corporation Solan. He said that CT Scan and Digital X-Ray plant would be established in Civil Hospital Solan. He said that adequate posts of doctors would be filled in Solan and Kandaghat hospitals. He said that work on Kandaghat stadium and indoor stadium Solan would be taken in hand soon.

He said that all the genuine demands of the people of Solan Vidhan Sabha would be considered sympathetically. He said that adequate parking would be developed near old bus stand

Earlier, the Chief Minister inaugurated and laid foundation stones of developmental projects worth about Rs 34 crore in Solan Vidhan Sabha area of Solan district. Chief Minister inaugurated augmentation of Lift Water Supply Scheme Badron, Gram Panchayat Satrol, tehsil Kandaghat constructed by spending and amount of Rs. 1.41 crore and Rs 93 lakh COVID ICU at Regional Hospital Solan.

Chief Minister laid foundation stones of Rs. 3.93 crore Head Office Building of Jogindra Central Cooperative Bank Ltd, Rs. 15 crore improvement and upgradation of Drinking Water Supply Scheme Solan town from Giri river, Rs 3 crore Lift Water Supply Scheme to partially covered habitations under Solan constituency in gram panchayat Dharot and Basal in tehsil and district Solan, Rs 2.19 crore augmentation of Lift Water Supply Scheme Lagwason gram panchayat Mashiwar and Jaunaji, Rs. 1.25 crore Lift Water Supply Scheme to Mehli Phase-II in gram panchayat Kanair and Jadhana, Rs 4.21 crore Model Career Centre, Jatoli and Rs. 1.27 crore Rejuvenation of water distribution system for Solan, Phase-II.

Chief Minister was presented a cheque of Rs 2.56 lakh by Chairman Jogindra Central Cooperative Bank Yogesh Bhartiya on behalf of the management of the Bank towards the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

Later, the Chief Minister inaugurated Sai Sanjivini Super Specialty Hospital, Solan under 'Swasthya Main Sahbhagita' scheme.

Health Minister Dr Rajeev Saizal said that during the last twenty years Solan town has emerged as the fastest growing town of the region, thereby putting lot of pressure on the civic amenities. He said that it was the present State Government led by the Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur that fulfilled the long pending demand of the people of the Solan by upgrading the town to the Municipal Corporation. He urged the people of the town to ensure victory of all the seventeen BJP candidates in the upcoming election to the newly constituted Municipal Corporation.

Member of Parliament and State BJP President Suresh Kashyap said that the State at the time of its formation had only one Municipal Corporation at Shimla and the successive Congress Government made only one Municipal Corporation at Dharamshala during last fifty years. He said that Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur in one go created three new Municipal Corporations at Solan, Mandi and Palampur to ensure planned development of these fast-growing towns of the State. He said that this was an historic decision and aimed at making our cities more vibrant and self-sustainable.

Former Speaker State Vidhan Sabha and MLA Dr Rajiv Bindal thanked the people of the Solan town for their love and benevolence showered on him. He said that Solan town was one of the fastest emerging town of the country. He said that it was necessary that the town gets status of Municipal Corporation to ensure its planned and systematic development of the city. He accused the previous Congress Government for neglecting the interests of the people of the Solan town. He also detailed about developmental demands of the Solan town.

Former MP and National Vice President of National BJP Scheduled Caste Morcha Virender Kashyap said that the status of Municipal Corporation to the Solan town was the biggest gift from the Chief Minister to the people of the Solan town. He said that now it was the responsibility of the people of the town to ensure that the BJP wins all seats in the newly constituted Municipal Corporation.

BJP candidate for 2017 Vidhan Sabha elections Dr Rajesh Kashyap and Mandal BJP President Madan Singh Thakur welcomed the Chief Minister and other dignitaries present on the occasion.

State BJP Mahila Morcha President Rashmi Dhar Sood, General Secretary Child Welfare Council Payal Vaidya, Chairman Jaogindra Cooperative Bank Ltd. Yogesh Bharitya, Chairperson State Women Commission Dr Daize Thakur, former MLA K.L. Thakur, District BJP President Ashutosh Vaidya, Vice President State BJP Purushotam Guleria, Chairman HIMCOFED Rattan Singh Pal, Vice Chairman Water Management Board Dharshan Singh Saini, Deputy Commissioner K.C. Chaman and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.