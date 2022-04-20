CM Holds Video Conferencing With DMs, Monitors Developmental Works

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Mr. Trivendra Singh Rawat reviewed developmental works and law and order in all the districts through video conferencing held at his residence on Tuesday. The Chief Minister gave instructions to the District Magistrates, regarding the successful conduct of 'Char Dham Yatra'. He reviewed sanitation work, 'Char Dham' preparations, electricity and water availability in urban and rural areas, condition of roads, availability of doctors and medicines, street lights and other civic amenities in the district. The District Magistrates were told to check road accidents.

Cleanliness is first priority: CM

Executive officer to monitor sanitation work at 5 am: CM

The Chief Minister instructed to ensure cleanliness in urban areas on priority basis. He told executive offices of civic bodies to monitor sanitation work at 5 am. He instructed the District Magistrates to keep focus on sanitation and themselves conduct surprise checks. The Chief Minister told them to strictly follow door to door collection of garbage. Expressing anger over hoardings put up by advertisers, causing obstruction in viewing Ganga river, Chief Minister instructed district magistrates to identify and take action against such hoardings. He told that under no circumstances, dumping of garbage into rivers should take place and to take strict action against civic bodies if found guilty. He asked for a strict ban on polythene and stringent action against garbage dumping at public place.

Regularly monitor public complaints: CM

The Chief Minister instructed the District Magistrates to regularly monitor complaints received at district, tehsil and block level and to ensure action against it. He said that laxity in maintaining law and order should not be tolerated. The police should always stand with public. The residents while visiting police stations and tehsils should feel that their grievances would be addressed. The CM asked for stringent action against drug abuse. He instructed that hanging electricity lines should be tightened. He pointed out that maximum number of crop is gutted due to hanging power wires in Udham Singh Nagar district and instructed to take prompt action. He said nodal agencies should only cut that amount of roads which should be repaired by them to avoid inconvenience to public.

Rudraprayag District Magistrate informed that the work going on the Rudraprayag- Gaurikund road will be completed by April 20. Chamoli District Magistrate said that the treatment work on the Lambagar yatra route has been going on. Pauir Garhwal District Magistrate said that land for trenching grounds of all the urban civic bodies have been identified. Four large parking areas have been established in view of the 'Char Dham yatra'. Tehri District Magistrate informed that user charges in all the urban civic bodies in the district are being levied. The availability of doctors and medicine is satisfactory in the district.

Uttarakash District Magistrate informed that patch work on Yamunotri highway will be completed by April 10. He said that power supply through grid system has started at Gangotri and sewage treatment plant has also started working. On being asked by the Chief Minister, he replied that the tele- medicine centre at Naugoan has been working well.

Pithoragarh District Magistrate informed that special attention is being paid for availability of drinking water in urban as well as rural areas of the district. The quality of water is being monitored on regular basis. He said that soon an Ultra Filtration plant will be installed at Pithoragarh. The Awlaghat drinking water scheme will start within a week. A water ATM is being set up at Pithoragarh bus stand..

Haridwar District Magistrate said that for effective ban on polythene a task force of 20 people have been formed who are regularly conducting surprise raids and taking action. The Chief Minister instructed the District magistrate and Secretary, water to ensure availability of clean drinking water in Bhauri village of Haridwar district.

Almora District Magistrate said that fee for urban development by District Level Development Authority has been reduced by seventy percent and those who had deposited enhanced fee for getting approved their maps of buildings will be refunded. The DM informed that public complaints from remote areas are being hear through video conferencing facility.

District Magistrate Bageshwar complained about irregularities in the management of Community Health Centre at Kapkot. The Chief Minister instructed to send a notice to the private partner of the centre in this regard.

Nainital District Magistrate informed that water level in Nainital lake is satisfactory as compared to last year. He said presently the water level of lake is 0.9 meter above zero level. He said that arrangement has been made for trenching ground at Haldwani.

Champawat District Magistrate sought the services of physician in the hospital on which Chief Minister instructed the Secretary Health to act on the matter. The DM said that despite the ongoing work on the Tanakpur National highway, traffic is not stopped for more than 15 minutes at a stretch. The Chief Minister instructed the DM to make potable water available for passengers on the under construction highway. District Magistrate Udham Singh Nagar said that a bumper crop of wheat is expected this year. The Chief Minister said that the state government has made arrangements to pay farmers on time for their produce. He also instructed the Dehradun District magistrate to use special enzymes to tackle the problem of foul smell coming from Shishambara and Rishikesh trenching grounds. Radhika Jha, Secretary to the Chief Minister along with other officials were present during the Video conferencing.