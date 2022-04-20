CM Gives Nod To CBI Inquiry Into Gomti Riverfront Project

Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has approved a CBI inquiry into the alleged multi-crore scam in the Gomti Riverfront Development project, a dream project of the previous Akhilesh Yadav government. A panel, headed by Urban Development Minister Suresh Khanna, which assessed the Justice Alok Singh probe committee report on the anomalies, has recommended a probe by the CBI. The CM has also given his approval, sources here today said and hinting that a request to the Centre would be sent soon. The CM's order has left many top officials sleepless as the investigations may put heat on officers who were in the process of approval and funding of the project. Just a few days after taking over as the chief minister on March 19, Mr Adityanath had visited the riverfront for a spot inspection. After it came to light that the project was far away from being complete despite exhausting over 90 per cent of the budget, he formed a probe panel under Justice Alok Kumar Singh. The panel was given 45 days time to complete the probe. However, it submitted its report much before the deadline, indicting nearly a dozen officials for their alleged role in the execution of Rs 1,590 crore project. The CM then constituted another committee headed by Mr Khanna to assess the probe report and recommend disciplinary action. Apart from financial irregularities, the Khanna committee has also found blatant violation of environmental laws, favouring of tenders, tailoring of tender conditions and inflated rates of the project components, and recommended a CBI inquiry . UNI