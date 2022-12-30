CM Expresses Grief Over Death Of Modi's Mother

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday expressed grief over the demise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraben. Dhami condoled her death in a tweet saying he prays to Baba Kedar to give the prime minister and his entire family the strength to bear the immense pain of her loss. He also prayed for peace to the departed soul. The prime minister's mother passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad early on Friday. She was 99. —PTI