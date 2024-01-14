    Menu
    States & UTs

    CM Eknath Shinde Open to Embracing Milind Deora into Shiv Sena Fold

    author-img
    The Hawk
    January14/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    Amidst political speculation, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde expresses openness to welcome Milind Deora into Shiv Sena. Deora, in a social media announcement, bids farewell to Congress, ending a 55-year family association. Shinde's statement adds anticipation to the unfolding political dynamics.

    Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

    Mumbai: In response to former Union minister Milind Deora's departure from the Congress and speculation about his potential move to the Shiv Sena, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde remained non-committal but expressed openness to welcoming Deora into the party.

    "I have heard about his move. If he is joining the party, I will welcome him," stated Shinde when asked about Deora's political transition.

    Earlier in the day, Deora announced his resignation from the Congress on the social media platform X, emphasizing the conclusion of a significant chapter in his political journey. In his statement, Deora expressed gratitude to party leaders, colleagues, and supporters for their steadfast backing throughout the years.


    Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/milind-deora-concludes-55-year-association-with-congress-set-to-join-shiv-sena 


    Amidst heightened speculation in political circles over the past few days regarding Deora's potential affiliation with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, the Chief Minister's statement adds an element of anticipation to the unfolding political scenario.

    —Input from Agencies

    Categories :States & UTsTags :Milind Deora news Shiv Sena politics Eknath Shinde statement Congress party Political transition India Maharashtra politics Social media politics
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in