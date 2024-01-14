CM Eknath Shinde Open to Embracing Milind Deora into Shiv Sena Fold

Amidst political speculation, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde expresses openness to welcome Milind Deora into Shiv Sena. Deora, in a social media announcement, bids farewell to Congress, ending a 55-year family association. Shinde's statement adds anticipation to the unfolding political dynamics.

Mumbai: In response to former Union minister Milind Deora's departure from the Congress and speculation about his potential move to the Shiv Sena, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde remained non-committal but expressed openness to welcoming Deora into the party.



"I have heard about his move. If he is joining the party, I will welcome him," stated Shinde when asked about Deora's political transition.



Earlier in the day, Deora announced his resignation from the Congress on the social media platform X, emphasizing the conclusion of a significant chapter in his political journey. In his statement, Deora expressed gratitude to party leaders, colleagues, and supporters for their steadfast backing throughout the years.



Amidst heightened speculation in political circles over the past few days regarding Deora's potential affiliation with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, the Chief Minister's statement adds an element of anticipation to the unfolding political scenario.

