CM Dhami Urges Char Dham Pilgrims To Clear Medical Tests Before Embarking On Yatra

Dehradun: Extending a hearty welcome to the Char Dham pilgrims this year, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday advised the devotees to plan for the pilgrimage only after clearing all medical tests, including for Covid-19.

The chief minister said a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been laid by the state government in different languages, and those undertaking the pilgrimage this year need to abide by the same.

With the ceremonial opening of the portals of Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath Dham, the four of the holiest sites in the country, the Char Dham Yatra has officially started.

With the commencement of the yatra, the state police have also mobilised steps to extend all assistance to the pilgrims and help them reach the holy sites. As the doors of Badrinath Dham opened for pilgrims on Thursday morning, the first puja was performed in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The portals of Badrinath Dham opened amid chants of Vedic shlokas (hymns). Thousands of devotees were present to witness the ceremonial opening of the holy shrine.

The process of opening the doors started at 4 am on Thursday. Kuber-ji, Shri Uddav-ji and Gadu Ghada were brought into the temple premises from the south gate, informed officials.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) cleaned the premises of the Badrinath temple in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, as part of an initiative to ensure cleanliness at the holy site.

Every year, before the Shri Badrinath Dham is opened for devotees, the ITBP personnel offer their services and clean the temple and its surrounding areas.

With the commencement of the Char Dham Yatra this year, a campaign has been launched by the ITBP jawans to keep the hills and the water sources near the shrine clean. The initiative by the ITBP personnel has sent out a clear message to all the pilgrims and locals arriving for the Char Dham Yatra to ensure the cleanliness of the shrine and its immediate surroundings. The initiative will inspire the pilgrims to maintain cleanliness on the Char Dhams and the Yatra routes, the ITBP said in a statement. —ANI