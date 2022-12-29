CM Dhami Transfers Rs 12 Crore To Accounts Of 6,000 Children Under Vatsalya Yojana

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday reviewed the Women Empowerment and Child Development Department and transferred an amount of Rs 12 crore online to the accounts of 6,000 children under the Vatsalya Yojana.

The Chief Minister said that social cooperation should also be taken to help orphans.

According to an official statement, along with making a street children policy, he also asked to explore the possibility of the formation of a state-level sponsorship trust. The Chief Minister also gave instructions for the formation of a task force at the district level under the chairmanship of the District Magistrates for effective implementation of the PNDT Act to improve the sex ratio in the state and to spread social awareness about schemes like "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao".

"Detailed discussion was held to spread social awareness towards schemes like Beti Bachao Beti Padhao and to explore the possibility of formation of state-level sponsorship trust along with formulating street children policy to help orphan children," Dhami tweeted. —ANI