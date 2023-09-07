CM Dhami To Arrive In Delhi Sep 8, Will Participate In G20 Programs

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday will arrive in the national capital where he will also participate in the programs of G20.

CM Dhami will be on a Delhi tour tomorrow from 8 to 11 September. CM will reach Delhi tomorrow evening.

The summit will be hosted at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

Global leaders such as US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and many others leaders will arrive at Indira Gandhi International Airport to attend the G20 summit on September 9 and 10 at Bharat Mandapam.

This is the first time that the G20 Summit is taking place under India’s presidency. The event will be attended by many global leaders and delegates. Extensive preparations and arrangements have been made for the summit, with the intention of showcasing both India’s soft power as well as modern face.

The 18th G20 Summit in New Delhi will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies.

India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 last year and about 200 meetings related to G20 were organized in 60 cities across the country. —ANI