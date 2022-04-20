CM Dhami Thanks PM Modi For PM-GKAY Scheme Extension, Says It Benefitted Over 80 Crore People

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for extending the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PM-GKAY) for another six months."PM Modi had pledged and promised during the pandemic that not even a single person in the country shall sleep hungry or starve during the pandemic. He continued this yojana continuously and now has extended it for another six months. We want to thank PM from the depth of our hearts as he thinks about the poor, labour class and every stratum of the society," Uttarakhand CM told ANI. Dhami also stated that around 80 crore people were benefitted from PM's scheme."The scheme had benefitted over 80 crore people countrywide, including 60 lakh people from Uttarakhand," said Dhami. The government had in March 2020 announced the distribution of additional free-of-cost foodgrains (rice/wheat) to about 80 crore National Food Security Act (NFSA) beneficiaries in the wake of the situation created by COVID-19 so that the vulnerable households do not suffer on account of non-availability of adequate foodgrains.The Union Cabinet on Saturday extended the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PM-GKAY) scheme for another six months - till September 2022 - with each beneficiary eligible to get an additional 5 kg free ration per month in addition to the normal quota of foodgrains under the NFSA. —ANI