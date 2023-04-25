CM Dhami Takes Stock Of Relief Work In Uttarakhand's Sarkhet

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday inspected the ongoing relief works in the natural calamity-affected areas in Sarkhet (Maldevta) village.

CM Dhami during the course of his visit also distributed relief cheques to 13 families of disaster-affected Bhainswara and Chhamrauli, officials said. Along with this, Chief Minister Dhami also announced the construction of the remaining 4 km of motorway from Kyara Dhanaulti road.

During this, CM also directed the concerned officials to speed up the work to bring normalcy to the area. Villagers in Sarkhet and nearby areas suffered huge losses as the region witnessed heavy rainfall and subsequent floods in August last year.

