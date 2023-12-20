Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reviewed the grounding of the MoU signed at the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit with senior government officials at the Secretariat on Tuesday.

Stating that it is everyone's collective responsibility to ground the MoUs signed for investment, the Chief Minister reviewed and also took suggestions from the officials and directed that grounding as many proposals as possible should be done by February 15. Every week, the Chief Secretary and every month, the Chief Minister himself, will review it in depth.

He said that our aim should be to provide maximum employment to the youth, with coordination of ecology and economy in investment proposals.

It was informed in the meeting that 1779 MoUs worth Rs 3.56 lakh crore related to various departments have been signed at the Investors Summit, which includes 157 agreements worth Rs 1.03 lakh crore in the energy sector and 658 agreements worth Rs 78 lakh crore related to the industry department.

The Uttarakhand Society for Promotion of Investment, Startup and Entrepreneurship (UK-SPISE) is being formed to facilitate investors in the state. The Chief Minister also instructed the officials to ensure compliance with the instructions given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Investors Summit.

He said that our efforts for the Global Investors Summit have been appreciated in every field. Now it is the responsibility of all of us to convert these into ground reality in the interest of the state.

He also said that everyone's suggestions should be converted into opportunities by considering them as strengths. He also talked about giving priority to important proposals related to the interests of the state.

The Chief Minister directed that all departmental officers should also ensure that the investment proposals received for the development of the mountains can be improved. To provide maximum employment opportunities to the youth, the focus should also be placed on employment generation.

CM Dhami also asked to prepare an effective action plan for providing better markets for local products. Emphasising paying special attention to investment proposals in the solar energy sector, the Chief Minister also asked to focus on efforts to connect more and more youth with self-employment under the solar energy policy. He said that small investors are also important to us. The Chief Minister also asked the entrepreneurs to pay attention to the conduct of Devbhoomi along with humanity and civility; only then will more and more entrepreneurs be attracted to invest in the state. —ANI